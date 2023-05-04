KD actress Reeshma Nanaiah Steals The Show With Dance To 1971 Song Dooradinda Bandantha

Actress Reeshma Nanaiah is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film KD. She has put her acting skills to the test with films including Ek Love Ya and Raana. But apart from her acting prowess, one of Reeshma’s lesser-known talents is dancing. The actress who leaves no stone unturned to shell out some major fashion goals, has impressed us with her killed dance moves this time. Not just that, Reeshma has chosen a classical hit song from the 1970s. The actress recreated the popular Dooradinda Bandantha Sundaranga Jana song from the 1971 Kannada-language romance drama Samshaya Phala.

Reeshma dropped the dance video on Instagram, which is currently doing the rounds on the Internet. “So fun dancing to this song,” captioned the actress in her post. The video captured Reeshma dancing her heart out to the Dooradinda Bandantha song, dressed in a quirky green-and-white marble-dyed crop top that he paired up with black joggers.

The actress was also accompanied by dance artist Meghana. The duo seemed to light up the stage on fire with their super-energetic dance moves. Reeshma looked like a breath of fresh air, in the uber-chic outfit as she gripped the attention of her admirers with her electrifying steps. Both Reeshma and Meghana danced in sync to the catchy lyrics of the song, their smiles as radiant as the sun.

Helmed by AM Sameullah, Samshaya Phala was a black-and-white film that starred some notable Kannada actors including Udaykumar, Jayanthi, Srinath, and Pandari Bai in important roles. The song sequence in the film opens with Udaykumar sitting at a nightclub where a female club dancer entertains the people present there. Sung by musical genius LR Eswari, the Dooradinda Bandantha song turned out to be a chartbuster back then.

Reeshmah Nanaiah has recently been hitting the headlines for KD. Headlined by Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma’s first-look poster as MachhLakshmi took movie buffs into a frenzied excitement. The raw poster portrayed the actress in rural attire, munching on a piece of chicken with her bare hands, quite aggressively.

Directed by Jogi Prem, KD also stars Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty in important roles. It will be released under the banners of KVN Productions. KD will be a pan-Indian marvel, scheduled to release in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here