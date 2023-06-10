Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser Out: Nandamuri Balakrishna And Arjun Rampal Starrer Promises To Be A Intriguing Action Thriller

Bhagavanth Kesari, one of the most highly anticipated films, teaser starring Nandamuri Balakri and Arjun Rampal has finally released today. It is surely a treat for Nandamuri Balakri’s fans. In no time the teaser started trending. Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra this year.

The teaser opens with Arjun Rampal who is introduced as a ruler, and then features Balakrishna’s stubborn hero named Nelakonda Bhagavvanth Kesari. The video is packed with slow-motion shots, punch dialogues and action sequences. NBK108 also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Kajal is the female lead and Sreeleela is playing the role of Balakrishna’s daughter in the film. With this film, Arjun Rampal will be making his Telugu cinema debut. He will be essaying the role of an antagonist.

The film music is composed by SS Thaman. Cinematography helmed by C Ram Prasad and Proudly Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Cinema Banner.

Reportedly, Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, had been approached for the role of villain in the untitled project. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the makers approaching Kumar.

Previously, Akshay Kumar had acted in the Tamil movie 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth. As per reports, the Mohra actor charges Rs. 100 crore to act in a movie. Now, if rumours are to be believed, Balayya has decided to set aside the Rs 100 crore charges for the movie and will work for free.

Fondly known as Balayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna has cultivated a huge fan base with his impressive screen presence and terrific acting skills. The veteran actor was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy. That movie did well at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. Therefore, trade analysts are betting big on NBK108. After entertaining audiences in the theatres, Veera Simha Reddy is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in important roles.