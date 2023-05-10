Kiccha Sudeep Pens Poem Thanking People For Overwhelming Response To His Election Campaign

Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections has begun for the 224 constituencies. Kiccha Sudeep has actively campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state. The actor returned to Bengaluru on Monday after the final day of the campaign. Before election day, the actor penned a poem to express his gratitude towards his fans. The actor held rallies and roadshows in various constituencies in support of BJP candidates and received an overwhelming response from his fans and people in the respective regions.

In the poem written by Sudeep in Kannada, he expressed his appreciation for the people who showered him with their love and care during the election campaign. The actor also thanked the media personnel who have covered him extensively. He ended the poem by saying, “Love you all.”

Take a look at the poem here:

The actor has cast his vote in Bengaluru along with his family. During the media interaction outside the polling booth, Sudeep said that he has gone there as an Indian and is his responsibility. “Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I have not come here as a celebrity, I have come here as an Indian and it’s my responsibility," said the Vikrant Rona actor.

#WATCH | "Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote in Bengaluru… pic.twitter.com/CJyYyh6NRp— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the Eega actor shared a picture of himself along with filmmaker Chakravarthy Chandrachud at a private airport in Bengaluru with a sundowner in the background. He penned the caption of the post, “Finally, back to Bengaluru after a long campaign schedule. It’s been a learning experience as well. Thank you, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, for having been a great support through this journey till the finish. Best wishes to all candidates.”.

Finally, bk to blore after a long campaign schedule.It's been a learning experience as well. Thank u @Chakravarthy_dj for having been a great support through this journey til the finish.Best wshs to all candidates.🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/8c6JWXrs7L— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 8, 2023

Kiccha Sudeep, who was on a campaigning spree last month, cleared in March that he is not joining politics but will be supporting the ruling party in the state as he has a close association with Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

Kiccha Sudeep took his first-ever break Vikrant Rona has three films in the pipeline. The actor had earlier shared that he will begin shooting for the promo on May 22 and it will be launched on June 1.

