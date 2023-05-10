Kushee Ravi Shares Adorable Pictures With Husband; See Photos

The entertainment industry’s perspective towards married actresses has transformed in Hollywood and Bollywood, and now the southern film industry seems to be following suit. Kushee Ravi, who gained fame for her role in the Kannada film, is an excellent example of this revolutionary trend. She is not only married but also a mother to a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Despite her family responsibilities, Kushee has landed several roles in Kannada films, featured in a Tamil music album, secured a role in Telugu films, and a lot more.

Recently, the actress dropped a video which has left the internet buzzing. In the video, the actress can be seen plucking mangoes with his husband. The video shows the couple embracing each other. While Kushee Ravi is seen in a black T-shirt and black lower. Her husband paired a T-shirt with shorts.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “This song is for the mangoes and to my love Rakesh Kumar”. Fans have showered the couple with love and affection in the comment section.

Check out the post here

Only a few days ago, the actress posed in a blue traditional suit, which she paired with earrings and designer juti. The actress looked gorgeous and her fans could not help but admire her for her sartorial statements.

Kushee Ravi entered the film industry with her debut in the Kannada movie Dia in 2020, which brought her significant recognition. Her talent as an actress was recognized not only by fans of Kannada cinema but also by industry insiders and makers from Tamil and Telugu cinema. Following this, Kushee is now receiving offers for projects beyond Sandalwood.

The actress was also featured in the Tamil video song Adipoli and Neenillade. Besides, the actress has also been accorded the 2021 - Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Award for Best Actor (Female)- Dia. Now, the actress is soon going to appear in upcoming movies including Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Son of Muthanna, and an untitled film with Pruthvi Ambaar.

