Maharashtra Bus Driver Seeks 2-Day Leave To Watch Gautami Patil's Show

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil enjoys a massive fan following. Her powerful dance performances are a hit. So much so that an employee from the Maharashtra State Transport Board has reportedly applied for two days leave to watch Gautami’s show. This employee works as a driver at Tasgaon tehsil, Sangli district, in Maharashtra. He has applied for leave on May 22 and May 23 stating in the application that the Lavani dancer is coming to his village to perform. He has highlighted the reason in bold letters. The application is dated May 11.

Meanwhile, Gautami Patil has been looking forward to her upcoming song titled Dilachi Rani Gautami. Swapnil Gaikwad has provided vocals to the number and also composed music for it. Vikas Balkrishna Kasabe has penned the lyrics of this song. Its release date has not been revealed yet. Gautami shared a promo of the song on April 24 on Instagram.

In addition to this song, Gautami is also gearing up for her upcoming film titled Ghungroo. She shared a video byte with ABP Majha regarding this film on Instagram on April 6. After that, she shared a teaser of this movie on April 9. Directed by Baba Gaikwad, Ghungroo’s release date has not been revealed in the teaser. While fans loved the glimpse of this film, others didn’t share the same opinion.

Gautami has not responded to these comments.