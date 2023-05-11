Malayalam Director M Mohan Suffers Brain Haemorrhage, Rushed To Hospital

Malayalam filmmaker M Mohan collapsed on stage on Wednesday after suffering a brain haemorrhage while attending the screening of the documentary named M Krishnan Nair- A Life in Black and White held at Thycaud Surya Ganesham hall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The documentary is produced by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and has been directed by Krishan Nair’s son K Jayakumar. The director delivered his speech at the screening and settled down in his seat on the stage after which the incident happened.

It has been reported that he felt uneasy and collapsed on the stage. M Mohan was immediately rushed to a private hospital and the doctors found out that he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was transferred from the intensive care unit to a ventilator, according to reports. More details are awaited.

M Mohan is a notable director in the Malayalam film industry and has given several critically acclaimed films including Pakshe, Isabella, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Idavela, Vida Parayum Munpe, Randu Penkuttikal and Shalini Ente Koottukari. He has even written scripts for films including Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu, Mukham, Sruthi, Alolam and Vida Parayum Munpe. The director dominated during the 1980s which is also said to be the golden era of Malayalam cinema.

He last directed the 1999 Malayalam film Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu which starred famous actors such as Sreenivasan, Samyuktha Varma and Mukesh. His other notable films include Sakshyam, Rachana, Niram Marunna Nimishangal, Mangalam Nerunnu and Kochu Kochu Thettukal, to name a few.

M Mohan is married to Malayalam actress Anupama and has two sons Purandar Mohan and Upendhar Mohan. Anupama Mohan is also a celebrated Kuchipudi dancer and predominantly works in the Malayalam movie industry as an actress. She also produced the 1990 Malayalam film Mukham which was directed by her husband and featured notable names like Mohanlal, Nassar and Ranjini in the lead roles.