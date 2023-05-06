Mammootty's Latest Picture In White Kurta And Beard Is Viral

Mammootty is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The 71-year-old actor has given some stellar performances in his illustrious 52-year-long career. The actor is still going strong and has a series of exciting projects in the pipeline. Recently, the megastar has gotten his fans excited with his latest look from the film Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis. The actor recently shared a picture in a white kurta and displaying his beard and slightly overgrown hair. He is seen wearing spectacles and enjoying a cup of coffee.

The actor, who was most recently seen in the Telugu action film Agent, captioned the picture “Taking a Backseat," but his fans quickly pointed out on social media that the megastar always steals the show everywhere he goes. Many of his admirers commented on the post. One user wrote, “The man of class", while another user commented, “No way..Always in the front seat only".

Mammootty was scheduled to begin filming for his upcoming film, Bazooka, which was planned to begin production by the end of April. However, his mother, Fathima Ismail, died on April 21 due to age-related diseases. The actor’s mother was 93 years old.

The upcoming film, which also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko, is due to begin production shortly, and fans of the megastar are already getting excited about what’s in store. The director, Deeno, said in an interview that the film is a slick and stylish thriller with a lot of unique ideas that have rarely been addressed in Malayalam films.

He added that “It’s a thriller; I don’t want to reveal more. People will understand more about what a game thriller is once they watch the movie." He further added that the film has a lot of new technicians, including cinematographer Nimish Ravi, art director Aneesh Nadodi, music director Midhun Mukundan, and editor Nishad Yusef.

Mammootty’s next release is Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core. The film has Jyothika as its female lead, and it is a family drama. It is produced by Mammootty and is expected to hit theatres in May. In a previous interview, the actor said that Kaathal is a story that a lot of people would have heard from others or experienced in their own lives, but it has not been made into a film yet.

