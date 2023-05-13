Man Sends ‘Will You Marry Me’ Message To Gautami Patil

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil enjoys a massive fan following in Maharashtra. Her popularity has increased to a huge extent now and the latest incident is proof. One of her fans proposed to her for marriage. The dancer shared a reel enjoying the song Kasam Ki Kasam from the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

The clip was shared on May 11 and garnered more than 4,41,000 views. The fan commented that he loves Gautami immensely and will support her in every difficult situation. He also added that he is the life partner she has been waiting for and will never hurt her. “Please Reply Me”, the fan wrote. Other users couldn’t help laughing at this comment and Gautami has not replied to this user.

Meanwhile, another incident surfaced on social media, which has shown fans’ love for the dancer. An employee from the Maharashtra State Transport Board has applied for two days’ leave to watch one of her shows. This employee works as a driver at Tasgaon Tehsil, Sangli district, in Maharashtra. He applied for leave on May 22 and 23 stating in the application that the Lavani dancer is arriving in his village to perform. He highlighted the reason for leaving in bold letters. The application is dated May 11.

Gautami Patil is looking forward to her upcoming song titled Dilachi Rani Gautami. Swapnil Gaikwad composed the music and Vikas Balkrishna Kasabe penned the lyrics. The release date of this song is not out yet. The dancer shared a promo of this song on April 24 on Instagram.

Besides this, Gautami is also gearing up for her upcoming film titled Ghungroo directed by Baba Gaikwad. She shared a video byte regarding this film with ABP Majha on Instagram on April 6.

After that, Gautami Patil also unveiled the teaser of Ghungroo on April 9. Some loved the glimpses of the film but others didn’t share the same opinion. The Lavani dancer has not responded to any of the comments.