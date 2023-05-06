Manju Warrier Pushes Limits As She Performs The Perfect Full Split Pose

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has surely delivered some noteworthy films for us to cherish. But, the 44-year-old now seems to be interested in shelling out major fitness goals too. Manju already left us impressed with her high-octane action sequences in the mass entertainer Thunivu. She went all guns blazing along with her co-actor Ajith Kumar in the much-loved heist thriller. Not only did the actress prove her commendable acting prowess, but she also packed some powerful punches and kicks in the film. Recently, Manju defied the age constraints as she dropped a picture on Instagram, pulling off a perfect full-split stretching exercise.

“PUSH YOURSELF. Because no one else is going to do it for you,” read her inspiring caption. Sharing a sneak peek into her intensive workout, the photo captured Manju perfecting the full-split pose with the utmost grace and confidence. She donned an all-black gym ensemble, comprising a loose-fitted top, teamed up with a pair of sweatpants.

To keep her tresses from falling on her face, the actress secured her hair, with a quirky red-and-white headband. Manju’s radiant workout glow in the picture was quite unmissable. The premises where she executed the difficult full-split stretch seemed to be at a gym centre.

The picture was quick to attract the attention of social media users as well as many members of the film fraternity, who lauded Manju’s splendid flexibility. While Sundari Gardens actor Neeraj Madhav lavished, “Shaeyyy. A new challenge is unlocked! You ever inspired me to attempt this,” actress Radhika Venugopal expressed her admiration for Manju as she wrote, “Wow. You are such an inspiration. Lady superstar for real.” Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi’s impressed response was, “Woahhhh.” Others dropped plenty of red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Manju Warrier is someone who is known for her sporty personality. Apart from her passion for films and being a fitness enthusiast, the actress is also an ardent adventure buff. Earlier, during a short hiatus while shooting for Thunivu, Manju Warrier and Ajith Kumar embarked on a bike trip to Ladakh.

Pictures of the duo in the snowy landscapes of the Himalayas went immensely viral. They even posed with their respective bikes. Not long ago, Manju received her two-wheeler license, after which she gifted herself a BMW R1250 GS motorcycle.

