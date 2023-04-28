Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike’s Wife Is A Trained Kathak Dancer; Know Her Forte

Popular Marathi actor Kushal Badrike, known for his comic timing, gained a lot of fame through the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Kushal’s wife, Sunayana Badrike, has always played an important part in his acting journey, which Kushal has often acknowledged and appreciated.

However, a lot of fans may not know about one of Sunanya’s defining talents. She is a trained Kathak dancer and has done her graduation studies in Kathak as well. She holds the titles of Visharad and Alankar in Kathak. Sunayana revealed that she had always been fond of dancing. Now, she has also chosen this as her career path and has a Kathak institute as well.

Sunayana has been a part of various dance events and has performed for years, Recently, she performed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The event was a huge success, as many actors, models, and other creative individuals from all across the globe gathered under the same roof. NMACC is made to promote and preserve Indian arts and culture through its wide range of studios and performing halls, as well as a diamond-studded grand theatre, which is prepared to display various forms of art.

Kushal Badrike has always supported his wife’s art. He has also been seen promoting her dance on his show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Kushal also penned an emotional note for his wife. She showcased her dance performance at a Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi. Kushal wrote that it has been his dream that Sunayana should go to Delhi and study at a Kathak Kendra of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, but she could not due to her responsibilities towards the family

“In fact, it was my dream to go to Delhi and teach at the Kathak Centre. But she kept falling behind because of household responsibilities. But look, today you performed. I’m really proud of you. Not all dreams in life take shape, but some of them do come true. Many thanks to those who gave you this opportunity," he said.

