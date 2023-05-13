Marathi Actress Mrunmayee Deshpande Moves To Mahabaleshwar With Sister

Marathi actress Mrunmayee Deshpande has garnered immense recognition over the years. She has captivated the audience with her remarkable performances in numerous serials and films. She has once again grabbed attention but this time for an unusual cause. There has been a prolonged absence of Mrunmayee on the screen and the truth behind this has finally surfaced. In a video shared by the actress herself, she disclosed her current whereabouts and occupation. Mrunmayee is currently residing in Mahabaleshwar rather than Mumbai, as she revealed through a social media post.

This post has gained considerable attention, stirring discussions among many fans who are applauding her decision. Her sister and actress Gautami Deshpande is also accompanying her in Mahabaleshwar at present.

In the caption of the video, Mrunmayee Deshpande wrote, “Nothing is more fulfilling than getting a hard day’s work done on the farm, amidst nature.”

Whether it’s celebrities or normal residents of a city, people often relocate to bigger towns for business or educational pursuits. However, a noticeable trend has emerged recently where many are now drawn towards their small villages instead of the urban lifestyle.

Numerous artists have formed a strong connection with the countryside by either establishing farmhouses or engaging in farming activities, embracing a close bond with nature. Joining this movement is actress Mrunmayee, who recently decided to take a break from the bustling life in Mumbai and chose to immerse herself in the tranquillity of nature.

Mrunmayee Deshpande has constructed a stunning residence in Mahabaleshwar, situated amidst the embrace of nature. The house is enveloped by captivating greenery, adding to its allure. Intriguingly, the actress is also engaging in agricultural activities in this location. She is seen actively participating in farming tasks and maintaining the surroundings. Her fans have expressed great admiration for this endeavour, with many individuals appreciating her for the decision.