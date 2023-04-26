Marathi Actress Rashmi Patil Gets Engaged, Check Her Dreamy Pictures

Marathi actress Rashmi Patil has stepped into a beautiful phase in her life. She is soon to start a new journey as a bride with her fiance Akshay. Earlier on April 20, Rashmi in a lovely Instagram post announced that she is ready to put a ring on her finger in a grand engagement ceremony on April 21. The news took social media by storm, with congratulations pouring in for the couple. Now, Rashmi has taken her fans on a swoon-worthy ride as she dropped a string of pictures on Instagram of her engagement function, shelling out major fashion goals.

Using the hashtag “#engaged” as her only caption, Rashmi flaunted her engagement ring on her mehendi-laden hands, as she and Akshay appeared in the blurred background, striking a romantic pose. The duo looked head-over-heels as they were clicked together in each others’ arms, sporting beaming smiles. Rashmi exuded princessy vibes, decked up in a ruffled, teal-green gown, heavily embellished with sequins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Patil (@merashmipatil)

In terms of accessories, the Marathi star sported statement jewellery of the same teal-green hue. For her hairdo, Rashmi left her curly tresses open, tucking a few strands with a stunning, floral hair clutch. Akshay rocked the traditional look, dressed in a scarlet red kurta, that he teamed up with a pair of white khaki trousers. He rounded off his engagement-ready look with a golden and floral-patterned jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Patil (@merashmipatil)

The next set of pictures further captured Rashmi and Akshay putting rings on each other. Soon after, they cut a three-tier cake and fed one another with a piece, before settling to click for pictures together. The venue appeared to be elaborately decorated with colourful red curtains, floral decor and lights all around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Patil (@merashmipatil)

Netizens seemed unable to stop gushing at the adorable lovebirds, painting the town red with their mushy PDA moment. They marked their presence in the comments, congratulating and wishing them a happy life together. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Rashmi rose to prominence with the Marathi language serial Karbhari Laybhari. Her on-screen character Sonali Patkure was much loved by the audience. She is also a trained dancer and used to participate in modelling as well.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here