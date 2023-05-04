Marathi Actress Rupali Bhosle Looks Stunning In This Green Saree, See Pics

Rupali Bhosle has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with her excellent fashion sense and acting prowess. She made her acting debut with the Marathi show Man Udhan Varyache. Later, the actress was seen in several television shows which made her an eminent personality in the world of entertainment.

Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures which have taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, Rupali can be seen donning a green saree which she paired with matching bangles, an antique neckpiece, a nath, and a pair of light-weighted gold earrings. The actress made a dazzling fashion statement as she draped herself in the saree and of course, her fans could not stop gushing over her traditional ensemble.

For the makeup, the actress wore eyeliner, blush, mascara-laden eyelashes, bindi and a shade of pink lipstick. She opted for a braided hairstyle which highlighted her features and give her fashion an extra edge. Check out the pictures:

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Be the beauty of what you love be what you do."

Rupali Bhosle was previously married to Milind Shinde. But the couple parted ways in 2012. Following this, she fell in love with her friend and event manager Ankit Magare. However, the couple got separated after 3 years of togetherness due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Rupali is acclaimed for portraying the role of Sanjana in the popular show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Besides this, she was seen in the television series Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai in which she played the character of Varsha Ghotala. In her initial days, the actress was seen in shows such as Don Kinaare Doghi Apan and Kanyadaan. After then, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Risk.

Despite essaying a negative role in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Rupali Bhosle managed to garner attention among the audience. Her outstanding acting skills and the powerful storyline of the serial made her a household name.

