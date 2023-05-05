Marathi Filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar Criticises Kareena Kapoor For Her 'Rude' Behaviour

Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar recently shared an anecdote about Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media. In the post, Mahesh criticised Kareena for her intolerable behaviour toward fans. Now, the post is making a huge buzz on the internet.

Sharing his experience, he wrote in the caption of the post, “Eight years ago, when we were waiting at the airport while returning from abroad, one of the actresses from a Marathi programme came up to Kareena Kapoor to greet her, however, the actress ignored her completely, leaving her upset. Even though she is a part of the Marathi programme and has a small role in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not give a damn."

He further wrote, “Recently, I was watching an interview of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who was returning to India from London. In the interview, he told, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was sitting beside him. Some people approached Narayana Murthy to greet him and he without a doubt interacted with people with immense love and pleasure. However, on the other hand, some fans approached the actress to interact with her. But, she completely ignores them, disrespecting their emotions."

Elaborating further, Mahesh Tilekar added, “There have been many celebrities who often pretend to love their fans during the time of promotion of their film. While other times, they are seen disrespecting their feelings. Some time back, Radhika Apte said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, on the occasion of the promotion of one of her Hindi movies, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers." Check out Mahesh Tilekar’s post here:

Mahesh Tilekar is known for directing notable films including Ladi Godi, Ghar Grihasti, Hawahawai and Chalta Hai Yaar. Some of his other noteworthy movies include One Room Kitchen and Gaon Tasa Changala.

On the other hand, Kareena is best known for films like Jab We Met, Omkara, 3 Idiots and Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. The actress has also delivered phenomenal performances in films such as Bodyguard, Udta Punjab, Aitraaz, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Don and many more. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena is soon going to feature in films including The Crew, Singham Again, Takht and The Buckingham Murders, to name a few.

