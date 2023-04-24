Meet Malayalam Beauty Samyuktha Menon, The ‘Golden Leg’ Of Tollywood

After consecutive debacles like Acharya, Beast, and Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hedge is often referred to as the “iron leg". Similarly, in the Telugu film industry, an actress who delivers continuous hit movies is referred to as having a “golden leg." Samyuktha Menon is a rising star in Telugu cinema, and she has been labelled as a golden leg because of her successful streak in recent times.

Samyuktha also played a significant role in the latest movie Virupaksha, and her performance, especially at the end, was noteworthy. With the success of Virupaksha, Samyuktha has now achieved four consecutive hits, and she continues to thrive in the industry.

Samyuktha admits that even if you have a great actor in a bad movie, it won’t make the movie any better. However, she is currently very happy with her recent success and is considered one of the top actresses in town. She has previously acted alongside Sir, Bimbisara, and Bheemla Nayak, but her role in Bheemla Nayak was quite small, and the character she played in Bimbisara was not very important. In the film Sir, Samyuktha was able to capture the attention of the Telugu audience with her impressive performance, and her success in Virupaksha has opened up the opportunity for her to take on more significant lead roles in the future.

Samyuktha’s most recent movie, Sir, starring Dhanush, has been a huge success minting over 100 crores at the box office. She played the character of Meenakshi, a beautiful and modest teacher, which won over the hearts of the audience. Not only is she receiving positive reviews in cinemas, but during events held to commemorate the film’s success, people were enthusiastically cheering for her upon her arrival. It appears that Samyuktha has managed to connect with the Telugu audience, and her popularity is rapidly increasing.

Samyuktha’s latest movie “Virupaksha," in which she stars alongside Sai Dharam Tej, was released on Friday. She is also set to appear in Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film “Devil," marking the second time they have worked together. Fortunately, “Virupaksha" has been declared a blockbuster upon its release, adding to her list of successful movies.

