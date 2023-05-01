Meet Suneil Anand, Dev Anand’s Son Who Could Never Thrive In B-Town

Many star kids are making headlines in Bollywood right now. Some of them have already made their Bollywood debuts, while others are on the way. Furthermore, there have been many star kids in the past who rose to prominence in the film industry. Some had successful careers like their parents, while others failed miserably. The list of failed star kids also includes Suneil Anand, the son of Bollywood legend and late actor Dev Anand.

Suneil Anand, Dev Anand’s son, was born on June 30, 1956. Suneil is a highly educated starkid. He earned a degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington before entering the acting industry. Along with business, he had a strong desire to make a name for himself in the acting world. That is why he followed in his father’s footsteps and made his film debut.

He was supported by Dev Anand at the start, but Suneil’s acting career couldn’t survive in Bollywood. He made his debut in 1984 with the film Anand Aur Anand. The film starred Dev Anand in the lead role, and this was the first time the father-son duo was seen together. But unfortunately, the film failed at the box office.

His second film was Car Thief. The film also starred Vijaya Pandit as the female lead. However, even their pairing couldn’t help the film, and it failed at the box office.

After two consecutive failures, Dev Anand once again decided to save his son’s career. He produced another film named Main Tere Liye. The film starred Rajendra Kumar, Asha Parekh, Suneil Anand, and Meenakshi Seshadri in lead roles. The songs in this film received a good response from the audience. But like Suneil’s other two films, this one also failed to do well at the box office. This was his third film, which turned out to be a flop.

Suneil’s fourth and final film as an actor was 2001’s Master. He directed this film himself. Unfortunately, not even this film was able to help his career. Later, he gradually transitioned from acting to directing and producing films. He went on to manage their production company, Navketan Films.

