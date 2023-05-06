Megha Shetty Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Pictures; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Model-turned-actress Megha Shetty needs no introduction, thanks to her phenomenal performance on the TV screen. The actress often shares her pictures and videos that go viral on the internet. Recently, she was seen making the best of summer in a tiny breezy dress that she styled with a hair scarf and her designer juti.

This time, the actress opted for minimal makeup and looked nothing less than a diva. She tied up her hair at the back and gave major fashion goals.

Check out the pictures here

Fans have praised the actress for her gorgeous looks and could not stop swooning over her. She is often seen making hearts flutter with her sartorial statements.

Some time back, the actress dropped a string of pictures in a pink embroidery lehenga which she teamed up with a matching net dupatta. Be it her Western look or traditional avatar, the actress never fails to impress the fans with her charm.

Megha Shetty made her acting debut with the Kannada soap opera, Jothe Jotheyali. In the Television show, she essayed the role of Anu Aryavardhan and won the hearts of viewers with her acting chops.

The actress made her film debut in the romantic comedy Tribble Riding, which was directed by Mahesh Gowda and starred Ganesh in the title character. Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, and Kuri Prathap played supporting roles in the movie. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it showed off Megha’s acting prowess and contributed to her burgeoning prominence in the entertainment industry.

She last made an appearance in the well-known 2022 film Dilpasand. It is a Kannada-language romantic drama directed by Shiva Tejass. The film stars Sadhu Kokila, Nishvika Naidu, and Darling Krishna in the leading roles. Megha’s role in the movie received huge praise from the public, which further increased her notoriety.

For those who are not aware, Megha Shetty is one of the few actresses who, despite appearing in movies, returned to television with her program Jothe Jotheyali.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here