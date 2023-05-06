Nalla Nilavulla Raathri's Official Trailer Is Out, Watch Here

The creators of the upcoming Malayalam movie Nalla Nilavulla Raathri released its official trailer on Friday. This movie, which will be directed by debutant Murphy Devasy, will be the first to be released under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions. This mass-action thriller movie is expected to have a tint of envy, betrayal and wrath among the characters present in the movie. Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj Jacob, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Rony David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukayil are playing the lead role in the movie. The film will be released in the second half of May.

In the trailer, a bunch of ex-college friends travel to Shimoga, probably for professional reasons. The squad meets up in a remote resort with a former friend, played by Chemban Vinod Jose. The trailer then shifts to a mysterious fast-paced zone, giving away the fact that the movie is going to be a thriller with mystery and action. The changing equations among the friends can be very well understood through the trailer. The mysterious house in the middle of the forest as shown in the trailer sure points at some mysteries which are present in this movie.

The movie’s script is written by Murphy Devasy and Praful Suresh. Its uniqueness is further enhanced by the absence of any female characters in this film. The film’s cinematography was created by Ajay David Kachappilly. The movie’s creators have also claimed that it would entirely satisfy young people who enjoy action dramas.

Recently, the team of this movie was seen dancing to the Thaanaro Thannaro song of this movie in Kochi Water Metro. The pictures and videos from this ride were posted on Sandra Thomas’ Instagram account. Photos and videos show how the entire cast of this movie can’t stop dancing to the melody of the freshly released song from this film.

More than 20 lakh people have viewed the song since its debut a few weeks ago. Rajesh Thamburu, Baburaj, Rony David, Jinu Joseph, Sajin, Nithin George, Ganapathi, and Kailas are among the singers who contributed to this song.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here