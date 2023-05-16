Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Look Adorable As They Get Clicked While Cheering For CSK At IPL; Photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable and loved couples. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. The couple was recently spotted enjoying an IPL match in Chennai. They were seen cheering for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team.

The pictures were shared by Nayanthara herself on her Twitter handle. In the photos, we can see the couple looking cute and chic in casuals. The actress opted for a white colour short dress with her hair styled in as high ponytail. She has kept her makeup minimalistic. While Vignesh is wearing a yellow colour t-shirt and denim. Both also pose with fans while cheering. Nayanthara captioned the post as ‘yellow cheer for @chennaiipl #CSK.”

Take a look at the photos here:

On Mother’s Day, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle and shared three pictures that featured Nayanthara holding her newborn kid. While one can’t see the face of the baby, his nimble fingers seem to be touching Nayanthara’s face who has a beaming smile plastered across her face. The pictures were supposedly clicked at the hospital around the time when they were born. He wrote the caption, “Happy First Mother’s Day to the Best mother in the world."

In a different post, Vignesh shared obscured, silhouette images of Nayanthara holding her babies close to herself. The caption of the post read, “Dear Nayan ‘ you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother’s Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect, which was released last year in December. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which is expected to release on June 12. It is speculated that fans can see Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone essaying cameo roles in the movie.