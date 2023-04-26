NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Unveils Maharashtra Shaheer's Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha Song

The Marathi audience is eagerly looking forward to the release of the much-anticipated biographical film Maharashtra Shaheer, based on the life of the late noted folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable aka Shaheer Sable. Besides the teaser, the music of this film has become the talk of the tinsel town. The song from this film that has gained immense love from the audience is Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha. This song was unveiled on April 25 by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

The biggest highlight of this number is that 18 renowned artists in Maharashtra have participated in this song. These actors are Siddharth Jadhav, Suyash Tilak, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Adinath Kothare and Gashmir Mahajani. Sachin Khedekar, Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Jog, Prathmesh Parab and Nagraj Manjule have also worked on the song’s video. Akash Thosar, Siddharth Chandekar, Umesh Kamat, Prasad Oak and Lalit Prabhakar have worked on this song as well. Apart from them, actors Adesh Bandekar, Shiv Thakre & Swapnil Joshi also participated in the video. Ajay-Atul has recreated the original version curated by Shrinivas Khale. Raja Badhe has penned the lyrics while Ajay Gogavale has sung this number.

Maharashtra Shaheer’s director Kedar Shinde, producer Sanjay Chhabria, Bela Shinde and music director duo Ajay Atul were present at the song launch event. The cast of the film Ankush Chaudhari, Sana Kedar Shinde, Ashvini Mahangade, Shubhangi Sadavarte and others were also present.

The audience, especially those belonging to Maharashtra, appreciated the song. A user commented that this song belongs to the people living in Maharashtra. Another commented that the Marathi film industry has taught people to pay tribute to the legends and respect them. Users who don’t understand Marathi have also praised this number. Among the 18 artists, Shiv Thakare was the one who managed to steal the limelight. Fans were happy that he got to be a part of Maharashtra Shaheer. They wished that Thakare could essay important roles in many other important projects like these and purchase his house in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Shaheer will release on April 28. It has been produced by Everest Entertainment and Kedar Shinde Productions.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here