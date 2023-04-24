Nivedita Saraf Calls Sanket Pathak-Suparna Shyam’s Wedding An ‘Emotional Moment’

Marathi actors Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam got married on April 22 in the presence of their friends and family. Their colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Nivedita Saraf, also joined this ceremony. Nivedita shared several glimpses of their wedding on Instagram. Production house Rajshri Marathi shared a video from this wedding on Instagram and tagged Nivedita as well. In the post, the production house referred to Nivedita and Sanket as mother-son. After reading this post, social media users presumed that Nivedita is Sanket’s mother in real life. They misunderstood the post. Nivedita and Sanket only played the role of mother and son in the Marathi show Duheri. They are not related in real life.

Nivedita loved every moment of this wedding ceremony and wished Sanket and Suparna. “It was a very emotional moment for me my darlings Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam got married. Lots and lots blessings”, she captioned the post.

Sanket and Suparna’s followers were also happy with their marriage. Many of them wanted to know more about their love story. According to The Times of India, Sanket and Suparna had met first on the set of the show Duheri. The duo worked together in the show and played pivotal roles. The couple’s on-screen chemistry won the audience’s hearts and their friendship later turned into a relationship. The duo dated for six years before eventually tying the nuptial knot. They first informed their families about their relationship in a small get-together. The couple proposed to each other at this get-together and their families were happy with it.

Sanket and Suparna have entertained fans with their projects for a long time. Suparna last enacted a key role and received accolades for the Marathi play, Don’t Worry Ho Jayega. Directed by Sanjay Khapre, Don’t Worry Ho Jayega became a hit amongst the Marathi audience.

Sanket plays the role of a police officer in the Marathi show, Lagnachi Bedi. He plays the role of a man who gets married to a woman to fulfil the dying wish of his father. Lagnachi Bedi has received mixed reviews from the audience.

