Nivin Pauly Completes Dubbing For Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai In Tamil

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has received accolades from fans for outstanding performances in films like Da Thadiya, 1983 and others. He is now gearing up for his upcoming film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai with director Ram. The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual is nearing its release and dubbing work is almost completed, as per reports.

Nivin has shared a glimpse of the dubbing work on Facebook. Fans were surprised that the actor, despite having Malayalam origins, spoke fluently in Tamil. Actors Anjali and Soori were also seen in Nivin’s video and they have completed their dubbing as well for the film.

Soori’s followers were also left in awe of his expressions. A fan commented that it is difficult to hold on to your character like Soori. Others commented with fire and heart emoticons showing their love for the film. The video has garnered 22,000 views.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’s storyline revolves around the life of a fisherman. It is Nivin’s third Tamil film after Neram and Richie. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions, the film has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music.

The title announcement video of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai was unveiled by V House Productions around six months back. The video featured characters as animated figures and hinted at a love story between Nivin and Anjali’s characters. The video was loved by the audience and received over 12 lakh views. Viewers liked how director Ram presented the idea of his film in a unique manner for the audience. One of the users commented that the film’s storyline feels like a combination of the K.G.F franchise and the film Kattradhu Thamizh.

Nivin was last seen in Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi. This film is based on protests that were organised against the Chappa system that was practised in Cochin harbour during the 1950s. Thuramukham received mixed reviews from the audience. The audience opined that it could have been a great film if the director would have focused on the editing. According to the viewers, the film looked disjointed and all over the place.

