On Campaign Trail, Ramya Answers Why She Distanced Herself From Congress Earlier

Divya Spandana, actress and former MP from Mandya, is one of the prominent campaigners whose names the Congress party previously declared for the assembly elections in Karnataka, slated to take place on May 10. Better known as Ramya in the world of entertainment, the former MP has been campaigning hard for the Congress party and was recently seen in Vijayapur. Ramya held a press conference at the former Member of Parliament MB Patil’s home on May 6.

Asked why she earlier distanced herself from the Congress party, Ramya said that it was due to ill health that she gave up leading the Congress’ social media division and it was only after her health improved that she got back both into cinema and politics.

Asked about Sumalatha Ambareesh’s support for the BJP, she said that she would not comment on Sumalatha’s political inclination. Earlier, when Sumalatha’s husband Ambareesh, also a former MP from Mandya passed away, Ramya faced backlash for not attending his funeral. Fans felt that the late actor’s contribution was significant in getting Ramya elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya during the byelection in 2013. She had, at that time, said that she had foot surgery due to which she could not attend the funeral.

Ramya also said that she was glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was currently visiting the state capital Bangalore as he needed to know the state of affairs there.

The questions were not limited to being politically related alone as the media also wanted to know when she would get married. She replied by saying that she would tie the knot whenever she comes across a suitable man.

