On Virajas Kulkarni And Shivani Rangole's Wedding Anniversary, Mrinal Kulkarni's Post

Marathi celebrity couple Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole celebrated their marriage anniversary on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (April 22). They were wished by their followers and Virajas mother Mrinal Kulkarni as well. Mrinal wrote that it is already a year to the date of Virajas and Shivani’s first wedding anniversary. According to Mrinal, Virajas, and Shivani will not realise when many years of their marriage will pass by. Mrinal advised the couple to keep working on their marriage to make it successful. “Be happy! So much love!!”, Mrinal wrote as she completed the post. Alongside the post, she also attached two pictures from Virajas and Shivani’s marriage ceremony. Numerous fans of the three celebrities wished Virajas and Shivani their first marriage anniversary.

Virajas and Shivani married on May 3, 2022, in an intimate ceremony with their families and close friends living around Pune. The couple also organised a reception for their friends and industry colleagues at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune.

On the work front, Shivani enacted the role of the female lead in the music video of the song Bawaral Ra written and directed by Omkar Hanumant Mane. Actor Vishal Phale was the male lead in this video. Singers Ashish Kulkarni & Aanandi Joshi provided their vocals to the song. Ganesh Nigade penned the lyrics of this number which were set to music by Devdutta Manisha Baji. Fans appreciated the video, music, and vocals used in the song. One of the followers wished that Hindi subtitles should have been there for Shivani’s non-Marathi fans. Bawaral Ra received 345,746 views till date.

On the other hand, Virajas enacted the role of Aditya in the Marathi family drama Majha Hoshil Na directed by Aniket Sane. The family drama revolved around how relationships between people changed after marriage. Majha Hoshil Na became successful amongst the audience. It went off the air in 2021. Fans were happy when Virajas hinted about the second season of this show on his Instagram story. He had hinted at it by writing the popular dialogue of Majha Hoshil Na,” Ashakya, Achaat, Afaat, Bhayankar, Tudumb”.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here