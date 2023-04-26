Once Considered Leaving Showbiz And Moving to Goa: Actress Shonali Nagrani

Actress and presenter Shonali Nagrani struggled to bounce back after her separation from her husband Shiraz Bhattacharya, a photographer and cinematographer. The former couple tied the knot in February 2013 and went their separate ways in early 2019 owing to irrevocable differences. Currently, the divorce proceedings are underway amid this the actress in a chat with the Times of India revealed that she once considered leaving Mumbai and the entertainment industry and moving to Goa.

Shonali has hosted several shows, including Indian Cricket League and shared that after getting married in 2013, she didn’t work for five years, which made it difficult for her to restart her career. She even tried to give the impression of being busy on social media. “But the truth was that I hadn’t worked. At one point, I was so shattered that I considered leaving Mumbai and showbiz to move to Goa,” she added.

But destiny had a better plan and just around that time, Shonali received a call from a casting company and soon she signed a role for the Amazon Prime web series Tandav. She revealed that she didn’t have to give an audition for the role. “Before I knew it, I was sitting in the producer’s office signing the agreement. That project truly saved me from giving up on the industry and the city,” the Bigg Boss fame shared.

However, soon after she got her first project after a long break, Covid-19 stuck, and the world went under lockdown. She expressed that it forced her to put the plans on hold, as everyone was confined to their homes. This unexpected break turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Shonali, as it compelled her to confront and work through her past traumas and self-doubt. “I isolated myself and refused to face the world until I had healed. Meditation, yoga, and a nutritious diet proved to be immensely helpful,” she added.

She also admitted that the industry is beautiful and it just keeps giving actors work. “All you have to do is be positive,” she said. Shonali is currently busy with the second season of the web series Sunflower.

