Pawan Wadeyar Praises Adah Sharma’s Acting Talent After The Kerala Story's Success

In 2008, Adah Sharma starred in the movie 1920, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film caught the attention of Pawan Wadeyar from Sandalwood (Kannada film industry). Pawan selected her for the Kannada film Rana Vikrama. Pawan, who considers Adah a talented actress, also acknowledges her skills as a proficient dancer. Pawan said that he didn’t have the opportunity to watch her new movie The Kerala Story. He added that he is currently occupied with the post-production tasks for a film. On 11 May, he wished Adah Sharma’s happy birthday.

In the recently released movie The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma portrays the character of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse. Sudipto Sen’s directorial revolves around the lives of four women who transition from being ordinary college students in Kerala to become involved in a terrorist organisation. However, the film has generated controversy due to its portrayal as a true story and the inclusion of unsubstantiated claims about the mass conversion of women from Kerala to Islam and their recruitment into ISIS.

The film has been met with controversy but continues to thrive at the box office. Early estimates suggest that the film’s total collection at the ticket counters on Friday reached Rs 80.86 crore, indicating its potential entry into the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. The film opened with a collection of Rs 8.03 crore on its first day and went on to earn Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.4 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday, then Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 12 crore on Wednesday. Industry tracker Sacnilk predicts a collection of approximately Rs 12 crore on Thursday as well.

During an interview with Business Today, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the movie has attracted audiences to theatres primarily through positive word-of-mouth, despite its controversial subject matter. He further stated that the curiosity sparked among viewers due to the ban in West Bengal has also contributed to the film’s success at the box office.