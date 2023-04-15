Prajakta Mali Shares How An Actress’ Opinion Has No Value To ‘Chauvinist’ Filmmakers

Marathi film and television actress Prajakta Mali recently opened up about the hardships she faced in the film industry. She was candid in sharing the hardly-talked-about reality that actresses face in the film world. In a recent interview, she took a dig at some chauvinist actors and filmmakers. To emphasise her point further, she cited examples from the South film industry, but added that things appear to have changed now.

Prajakta, who has starred in numerous films and television shows including Mahanayak Vasant Tu, Kho-Kho, Sangharsh, and Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, seemed to be unabashed in spilling these facts, with no qualms whatsoever.

Speaking about her experience in the cine world, Prajakta revealed that the opinions given by women are almost never deemed relevant, and are not taken into consideration. Without taking names, the 33-year-old called out on certain male actors and directors who don’t feel like taking suggestions from women. “It hurts their masculinity,” voiced Prajakta, quite blatantly.

Prajakta disclosed that even a few years ago, filmmakers wanted actresses who just looked pretty and portrayed a childish personality on-screen. She highlighted that the female stars need not do much, as the major responsibility of taking a film forward was given to the male actors. The film team turned a deaf ear to the opinions of the actresses.

Prajakta later clarified that the situation is slightly different in the Marathi industry, while also adding that things have slowly started to change in the South cine world as well. On a concluding note, she acknowledged, “But, at some level, everyone has their own fight to fight.”

Apart from being busy with her work commitments, Prajakta has also started her journey as an entrepreneur. Not so long ago, she launched her jewellery brand named PrajaktaRaaj. At the launch ceremony, Prajakta revealed that under her jewellery brand she would introduce such traditional designs which can be worn by women on any occasion.

