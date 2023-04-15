Pravin Tarde Starrer Historical Drama Baloch’s Teaser Released, Watch It Here

Filmmaker Prakash Pawar’s upcoming Marathi period film Baloch, starring Pravin Tarde, is the talk of the town at present. Recently, the film’s teaser was unveiled. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 5. The teaser of the much-awaited historical epic features aggressive avatars of Pravin Tarde and Ashok Samarth. Baloch also stars actors such as Tejashree Jadhav, Vishal Nikam, Bhaurao Nanasaheb Karhade, and Rohit Aawale in significant roles. The film is bankrolled by Jivan Jadhav, Jitesh More, and Nemaram Chaudhary, alongside Santosh Bali Bhongale.

The Marathas, who lost the Battle of Panipat, are the main characters in the Prakash Pawar-written and directed movie. Many Maratha warriors were taken prisoner after the Panipat battle and transferred to Balochistan, which is now split between Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, where they were made to work as slaves.

The teaser has also created a buzz on social media. One user wrote, “Big Fan Pravin Tarde Sir, Best Director of Marathi Industry”. Another user commented, “Sheer goosebumps ..Hats off to Pravin Tarde”. One user also added, “Be sure to watch your movie in the nearest theater”.

So far, the teaser has garnered over 2 lakh views.

In a recent interview, Prakash Pawar said, “The film tells the tale of these troops’ combat in Balochistan and how they managed to live under such tough conditions. The subject of Panipat had already come up, but primarily in relation to the Maratha’s demise. They had many difficulties following the battle of Panipat when they were turned into slaves, but they were able to reunite, as we have shown in this film. The Panipat battle was a narrative of bravery rather than tragedy. I hope that after seeing this movie, the audience will also feel this pride and that it will change the way people perceive the Panipat incident.

Pravin Tarde has acted in several successful films like Dharmaveer, Radhe, Antim: The Final Truth, and Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Some of his other notable films include Deool Band, Mulshi Pattern, and Mr and Mrs Sadachari. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films such as Lockdown Lagna, and Vedaat Maratha Veer Daudale Saat.

