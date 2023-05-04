Ragini Dwivedi Looks Stunning In Pink Lehenga; See Pictures

Ragini Dwivedi is one of the most adorable actresses in the Kannada industry. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, once again taking the internet by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a traditional ensemble looking nothing less than a fashion diva.

The actress opted for a pink lehenga featuring heavy embroidery work. While she accessorised her outfit with an elegant neckpiece, a pair of exquisite earrings, and a ring. For the makeup, the actress wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, a contoured nose, and a shade of brown lipstick.

She tied up her in a bun and showed how elegance could also be portrayed through simplicity. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned, “It’s not change… It’s growing up. A few need to definitely try it”.

Check out the pictures here:

Several social media users have lauded the actress for her splendid looks in the comment section.

She quite often manages to create a stir with her fashion sense. Well, not only in Indian outfits, but Ragini knows how to weave magic with her Western look. Some time ago, the actress was seen dressed in off-shoulder western wear and shelled out major fashion goals.

On the professional front, Ragini Dwivedi is best known for films, including Sorry Karma Returns, Ragini IPS, and Kemple Gowda. Some of her other noteworthy projects include The Terrorist, Kichchu, Veera Ranachandi, Brahmana, Namasthe Madam, and Kandahar.

Ragini Dwivedi began her acting journey with the 2009 film Veera Madakari. Touted to be an action comedy, the film was a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu also starring Suddep in the lead role. The film became a major hit at the box office and introduced the actress to several prominent films.

Now, she is all geared up to soon feature in upcoming films such as Walker House, One 2 One, and Gandhigiri amongst others. Directed by Raghu Hassan, the film stars Prem in the male lead. With music by Anoop Seelin, the film is produced by Veda Murthy.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here