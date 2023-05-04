Rakhi Sawant Wins Hearts By Giving Rs 5,000 For Treatment Of Underprivileged Girl

Rakhi Sawant’s antics and hilarious gestures often make her a target of trolls. Not long ago, she hit the headlines for her separation from her husband Adil Khan Durrani, on charges of physical abuse and death threats. Despite all the consistent trolling, Rakhi seems to turn a deaf ear to the remarks, living life the way she pleases. Recently, she once again grabbed the eyeballs of the masses, but for a different reason. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani the actress was seen donating money to an underprivileged family, for the treatment of their little girl. Her kindness has been winning the hearts of many.

“Kindness was shown by Rakhi Sawant today!! She made a generous donation to a lady on the roads today!! How lovely,” read the caption. The video captures Rakhi, dressed in an all-white ensemble. Speaking to the mother of the child, Rakhi was heard saying that she was donating 5,000 rupees to the woman’s bank account for the treatment of her daughter.

As soon as she transferred the money, the shutterbugs lauded Rakhi’s generous move, asking everyone to clap for her. The mother and daughter were also accompanied by another elderly woman in a wheelchair. Rakhi shared a warm hug with her, calling her “Amma.” Urging the mother to treat her daughter, Rakhi assured her that she will continue to send money every day.

Giving courage to the mother of the ailing child, Rakhi assured her not to think that she is alone in the world as Allah is there to look after them. When asked by the paps about how she felt after donating the sum, Rakhi revealed that providing money to the needy was not something new to her. She shared her belief in donating her wealth to those in need, as the actress was not keen on keeping her money for future generations.

After the video surfaced on the internet, netizens were quick to drop their reactions in the comments, lauding Rakhi’s heartwarming gesture. Others dropped uncountable red-heart emojis, calling her a woman of good heart.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant hogged the limelight for dancing to the song Billi Billi from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after she went to a movie theatre to watch the film. Later on, she also called herself to be Salman’s biggest fan.

