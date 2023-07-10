Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer RRR Sequel Confirmed, Shooting To Start Soon; Deets Inside

Exciting news for fans as the blockbuster film RRR’s sequel has been officially confirmed. The announcement has created a lot of buzz among the audience. Not many details have been shared but the shooting of the film will start soon. The cast has not been revealed. However, in RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen in the lead role.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Manobala Vijayabalan writes, “#RRRMovie sequel CONFIRMED. “We are planning to make a sequel of #RamCharan - #NTR’s #RRR. It will be in Hollywood Standards. The movie will either be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under SSR supervision. Mahabaratham : The dream project of SS Rajamouli will commence very soon after the completion of Mahesh Babu’s jungle adventure film."- Vijayendra Prasad.” The news has surely made fans super excited as it is visible in the comment section.

RRR, the action-packed pan-India spectacle, became a global hit and received high acclaim from the Academy. It is the first Indian feature film to receive an Oscar. The featured song ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. The mega-blockbuster film was directed by SS Rajamouli and had a star-studded cast, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan, among many more.