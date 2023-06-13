Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo From Her Bed With No Make-up On, Shares Deets Of Her Packed Schedule

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye and has been winning fans’ hearts since then. Well, the actress has been keeping very busy lately owing to her shooting schedule and recently she also gave an update about her packed schedule. She took to her Instagram and shared a selfie from her bed.

The actress can be seen wearing no makeup and hiding her half-face from the pillow. She is looking gorgeous. The caption reads, “The days..when you’ve shot all day-taken the flight-come shot all night-you still can’t get a wink of sleep-have to again catch a flight out again.. and shoot hmmm..love it!” Recently, the actress was in the news after a video of her being mobbed by fans at the airport went viral. In the video, she was seen walking out of the airport when suddenly fans surrounded her for selfies. Although Rashmika obliged and took a few photos, the crowd grew and eventually, she appeared to be getting a little uncomfortable. Her bodyguard came to her rescue and help her wade through the crowd.

Take a look at the selfie here:

Talking about her work, the Goodbye actress has been juggling multiple projects. She is currently filming for Rainbow, a female-centric drama directed by Shantharuban, alongside Dev Mohan. She also has Animal co starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal marks Rashmika’s first film Ranbir and her third film in Bollywood. The film is slated to release on August 11. Recently, the makers also released the pre teaser which was lauded by fans. She also has Pushpa 2, aka Pushpa: The Rule in the making.

Reprising her role as Srivalli, Rashmika will reunite with Allu Arjun in the highly-anticipated sequel. While fans are eager to see the film, Rashmika’s Saami Saami has caught West’s attention owing to Never Have I Ever. The lead actresses Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani from the show was seen dancing to Saami Saami in the series’ final season. Rashmika also acknowledged the video, reshared and wrote, “@ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love.”