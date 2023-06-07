Rashmika Mandanna Treats Her Fans To A Selfie Sans Makeup; See Photo

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Well, today, she treated her fans to a glimpse of her natural beauty by sharing a stunning no-makeup selfie. The actress, known for her radiant smile and infectious charm, took to her social media handle to share the picture, leaving her admirers in awe.

In the photo, which she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her flaunting her natural beauty. She is not wearing any makeup and is posing for the camera. She even greeted her fans with ‘Hi’. The actress is wearing a grey colour tee. Recently, the actress jetted off to Coorg to visit to spend some quality time with her family. She also dropped a picture of her which in no time went viral. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen holding a pink flower. She donned a beige-coloured sleeveless top, that she paired up with an intricately printed navy blue skirt.

Take a look at her selfie here:

video-carousel

On the work front, Rashmika is reprising her role as Srivalli in the sequel of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Currently, the shooting of the film is underway. According to reports, Pushpa 2’s film unit recently met with a road accident in Telangana. The bus carrying the crew members collided with another parked bus on the road. Meanwhile, apart from Pushpa 2, Rasmika has also collaborated with director Venky Kudumula for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. She has also been roped in for filmmaker Shantharuban’s female-oriented film Rainbow, opposite Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan.

As per reports Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is touted to be a comic caper. The film will go on floors in August this year and the cast members have given their dates for the film till December as the makers want to shoot for it in a start-to-finish schedule.