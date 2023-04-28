Saanya Iyer Is Giving Major Summer Fashion Goals

Dancing Champion fame Saanya Iyer never fails to impress the audience with her gorgeous looks and glamorous personality. Recently, the actress’ latest photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani set social media ablaze. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a white Western outfit. For the makeup, the actress wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, a contoured nose and a shade of pink lipstick. And of course, the actress looked magical like always. She even let her hair free which accentuated her features. She rounded off her look with a watch and a ring. Take a look at the pictures:

Fans have showered the actress with love and admiration in the comments section. One user wrote, “Look at youuu." Another user commented, “Thank you Dabboo Ratnani for capturing this beauty so perfectly." A third user added, “We are waiting for your Kannada movie announcement." “Damn she looks so perfect,” added another.

However, this is not the first time that the actress has managed to make our hearts skip a beat. Some time back, the actress adorned herself in a pink saree. She looked like a goddess as she posed for the camera.

Saanya started her career as a child artist. She made her acting debut with the popular Kannada daily soap Puttagowri Madve. Saanya then went on to participate in Colors Kannada show Dancing Star in 2015. Meanwhile, she starred in the movie Chandra in 2013. After this, in 2022, the actress appeared on the reality show, Dancing Champion.

Saanya Iyer was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT which made her an overnight sensation. Following this, she then participated in Bigg Boss Kannada. Despite not winning the title, she made a special place in the hearts of fans.

