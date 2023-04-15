CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Regional Cinema » Saif Ali Khan To Join Koratala Siva And Jr NTR’s Next Film: Report
1-MIN READ

Saif Ali Khan To Join Koratala Siva And Jr NTR’s Next Film: Report

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 17:13 IST

Hyderabad, India

NTR 30 also features Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan has already signed NTR 30 and is expected to join the sets in the film’s third schedule.

Jr NTR’s upcoming film has tentatively been titled NTR 30. The Koratala Siva’s directorial went on the floors last month. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor who is making her debut in the South film industry. As per reports, the NTR 30 team has also brought Saif Ali Khan on board for the role of antagonist.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan has already signed the film and is expected to join the sets in the film’s third schedule. The actor had received immense praise for his antagonist role in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Omkara.

However, it was reported by India Today that the Vikram Vedha actor has refused the offer. There were no reasons mentioned for the decision but the report claimed that he “may not want to sign on a South film at the moment.”

Jr NTR may be seen in a dual role in the action entertainer. If sources are to be believed then Jr NTR may play the characters of both the father and the son in the film. Koratala Siva is also engaged in writing the script for the film, keeping in mind both the characters of Jr NTR, the reports added.

The storyline of NTR 30 is said to be based on the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man.

Jr NTR has confirmed that he will feature in Prashant Neel’s next film, tentatively titled NTR31. He will also be a part of YRF Spy Universe’s War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

