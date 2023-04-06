Samantha Ruth Prabhu Struggles To Open Eyes, Walk Forward While Posing For Paps; Watch Viral Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans concerned and worried. On Thursday evening, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi when she struggled to open her eyes and walk forward due to repeated flashes from the shutterbugs’ cameras. To note, the actress is also battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

In a video of the incident that has now surfaced online, Samantha can be seen even apologising to paps for not being able to pose properly for them. Somebody from the actress’ team can also be heard saying, ‘flash nahi’.

However, the video has also left Samantha’s fans worried. Soon after it was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section reminding paps of Samantha’s medical condition. Some even lashed out at shutterbugs for allegedly being ‘insensitive’. “She has Myositis.. Autoimmune disease…light affects her eyes," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “She has a problem in her eyes those flashes are hurting her eyes". A third user commented, “Really sad. Flashes should be turned off". “SHAME ON THESE PEOPLE..SHE IS SICK AND SUFFERING CANT HANDLE FLASH LIGHT," another comment read.

Samantha opened up about myositis last year. In a recent interview, the Shaakuntalam actress talked about her struggle with the same and revealed that her eyes are sensitive to light. “As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor,” Samantha told Bollywood Bubble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The film will hit theatres on April 14.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here