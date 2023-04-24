Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Tanks At Box Office, Earns Rs 50 Lakh On Day 5

Despite the hype and rave reviews from the critics, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam has failed to impress the audience. The Gunasekhar directorial crashed at the box office in five days. It has managed to earn Rs 50 lakh on day 5. According to the box office tracker Sacnilk.com, the mythological drama minted just Rs 2.7 crore on the opening day.

On the second day, it saw a drop and earned Rs 1.55 crore. The total six-day collection is now at a paltry Rs 6.62 crore. On Day 6 and Day 7, the film earned just 30 lakh each day.

The film’s storyline is based on the daughter of the mage Vishwamitra and the nymph Meneka, who falls in love with King Dushyant of the Puru dynasty. They welcome a child but in a twisted turn of fate, Dushyant forgets all about his love owing to a sage’s curse. Beating all the power plays of fate, the film narrates their journey to reunite.

According to News18 Showsha’s review of Shaakuntalam, it is a story about a woman and her struggles. “Unfortunately, the film feels like it’s aimed at children and children only. Gunasekhar, who has experience in subjects of mythology and won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for Ramayanam in 1997, knows the subject and also seems to be mesmerised by Shaakuntala but it seems like he is torn between doing justice to the subject but also not making it content-heavy for the children,” the review read.

Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 63 crore, Gunashekhar’s film has failed at the box office. Besides Samantha, the film also featured Dev Mohan in the lead. Shaakuntalam is an adaptation from the epic play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa.

While Samantha essayed the titular role, the film has a stellar star cast including Mohan Baby, Jisshu Sengupta, and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha also makes her acting debut with this film.

