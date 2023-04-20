Sanket Pathak-Suparna Shyam Share Glimpses From Their Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Popular Marathi celebrities Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam are going to tie the wedding knot on April 22, this year. Now, photos of their pre-wedding Grahamakh ceremony (a ritual before marriage) have surfaced on the internet. In some of the Grahamakh pictures, Sanket can be seen performing puja at his home, while he seeks the blessings of his loved ones. Suparna is seen performing the Grahamakh rituals with her parents in the pictures and videos. For the occasion, the duo is seen dressed in a traditional ensemble and looking mesmerising. The Grahamakh ceremony is performed before the wedding ceremony to worship and seek blessings to protect the bride and groom from all sorts of problems and hardships.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “All the best Sanket!! Congratulations. May the almighty bless you both always”. Another user commented, “Heartiest congratulations”. One user also added, “OMG, you are getting married”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Suparna proposed to Sanket for marriage. The couple announced their engagement via their social media handle last year. She shared a video of her marriage proposal and captioned it, “THE SURPRISE PROPOSAL. Suparna had put in a lot of effort to propose to him. Some close family members were present during the moment.

Now, they are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

This is not the first time, the couple is often seen sharing their videos and photos together. Some time back, the duo shared a video in which they can be seen having dinner together. The caption of the video reads, “Cheers to the last dinner date as SINGLEs”.

Suparna Shyam has previously collaborated with Sanket Pathak on two projects. The duo shared the screen space in the TV serials Duheri and Chhatriwali.

The pair developed romantic feelings for each other during their on-screen acting journey. Now, as the couple is all set to tie the nuptial knot, their fans cannot keep calm from showering the duo with love and affection.

