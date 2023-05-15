Sapthami Gowda Drops Adorable Pics With Her Mum On Mother’s Day, Pens Heartfelt Note

Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda rose to overnight fame for her stint in the Rishab Shetty directorial. The actress has been at the receiving end of multiple accolades for her performance in the film. Besides films, Sapthami often wows fans with her sartorial choices on social media. She is also a keen travel enthusiast, as suggested by her Instagram posts. Now, Sapthami has also given us a sneak peek of her lovely bond with her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 12. The actress dropped a bunch of pictures with her mum on Instagram, making us go aww.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom. Whatever I am, I owe it to you. Thank you for being my best friend, my advisor, my guardian, and everything more,” read the actress’ adorable note. The first picture captured Sapthami and her mother sitting together at some event. Both of them had beaming smiles on their faces, while the mother and daughter twinned in ethnic wear. Sapthami looked pretty in an off-white embroidered, floral-printed saree that she teamed up with a bold makeover and statement jewellery.

In the next couple of pictures, Sapthami added some old childhood pictures of herself to her post. The photos portrayed the little Sapthami in various moods, tagging along with her mother. In one of the snaps, she hopped onto her mother’s arms in a tea garden premises. In another photo, the Kannada actress was seen standing at her house, her hair in pleats, while her mother held a food plate in her hands. As for the last slide, Sapthami was captured giving out a goofy expression, sitting on her mother’s lap.

Sapthami’s closeness toward her family is quite evident in her social media pictures. Earlier, she uploaded a streak of pictures with her father, who is a police officer on Instagram. Her mother was also clicked in the same frame as the trio sported happy smiles posing together. Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapthami will next be seen in another Kannada-language film titled Yuva directed by Santosh Anandram. According to reports, Yuva, which also marks the debut of veteran actor Raj Kumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar, is slated to hit the big screens on December 22 this year.