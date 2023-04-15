Sayali Sanjeev Opens Up About Rumours Of Her Relationship With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev has been in news lately for her alleged link-up with cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. Speculations about the duo being in a relationship started surfacing after both Sayali and Ruturaj were observed commenting on each other’s social media posts. Despite dismissing the ongoing rumours time and again, both got no relief from many social media users. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Tak, Sayali revealed that constant talks about her link-up with Ruturaj significantly affected their friendship.

Elaborating on the topic, Sayali expressed her displeasure over the persistent trolling and remarks by the masses, which resulted in her friendship with Ruturaj turning sour. She revealed, “We were friends. We were good friends. But, because of all this trolling, we are not even friends anymore. The trolling hurt us.”

She recounted an earlier incident. Sayali shared that once she posted a picture of herself on social media, dressed in a yellow-hued dress for the promotion of her film Urmi. Social media users left no stone unturned in drawing comparisons between the colour of her dress to that of the kit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Needless to mention, Ruturaj is one of the most promising batsmen of CSK.

Sayali further added that she was deeply affected by the comments that appeared on her post. She said that earlier, she used to wear the colour yellow without any inhibitions. Ever since the IPL commenced on March 31, many people did not stop linking Ruturaj’s name with her. “I felt scared. Now I feel that I should stop wearing yellow clothes,” shared Sayali.

Upon being asked whether Sayali and Ruturaj ever spoke to each other about the trolling, she replied that they hadn’t. She believes that the trolling would only stop when either of the two gets married to someone else.

Sayali was last seen in the film Goshta Eka Paithanichi, which proved to be a super hit in the theatres.

Ruturaj has been enjoying exceptional form and looks to be a good contender for the orange cap in this season of IPL. In his four appearances so far, he has racked up 197 runs including two half-centuries.

