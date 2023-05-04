Shanvi Srivastava’s France Vacation Is Travel Goals; See Pics

Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with movies, including Tarak, Mufti, Avane Srimannarayana, and Mahaveeryar. Her on-screen charm and acting prowess have made Shanvi a fan favourite. Apart from delivering some noteworthy performances, the 29-year-old also impresses us with her sartorial choices and swoon-worthy photoshoots.

Not to forget the Kannada beauty is an ardent travel enthusiast too. Recently, Shanvi lured the attention of her admirers yet again, after she dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram from her trip to France. Here too, she left us gushing with her impeccable fashion sense.

“Let’s start with CANNES! Great vibes… classy and cool at the same time,” read the actress’s caption. The pictures captured Shanvi decked up in a pastel-hued bodycon dress, having distinguished horizontal patterns in shades of blue, pink, white, and black. The Kannada diva layered off her attire with an elegant white coat. In terms of accessories, she sported a pair of silver hoop earrings, round-rimmed black sunglasses, and a sleek wristwatch.

Shanvi had her hair tied up in a neatly-secured ponytail. She seemed to let her attire do all the talking, as the actress steered clear from sporting any heavy makeup. Shanvi struck some appealing poses for the clicks, against the sunny backdrop of the city of France with clear blue skies above and Cannes’ ruffling blue waters of the French Riviera below.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to drop compliments on Shanvi. While one user lavished, “Beautiful and pretty like always,” another quipped, “You look amazing… so chic.” Some of the other praises that she received were “gorgeous”, “cute”, and “beautiful.”

Earlier, Shanvi made us stop in our tracks after she shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit. Turning her back away from the camera, the actress appeared to watch something at a distance, donning an all-white bikini, her hair in an unruly bun.

Ahead of her, there lay the pristine waters of a beach from an undisclosed location that blended with the colour of the sky. “It’s time for a holiyayyyyyy… Get ready to get your timeline spammed bichusssssss!!!” read her caption.

Shanvi was last seen in the Abrid Shine directorial Mahaveeryar. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

