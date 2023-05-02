Shivarajkumar's Daughter Niveditha Steps Into Film Production

The first feature film from Shri Mutthu Cine Services marks the debut of Niveditha Shivarajkumar as a film producer, the daughter of Shivarajkumar. On Monday, Niveditha announced that she is bankrolling a Kannada movie to be directed by Vamsi Krishna. “We are thrilled to announce our first production for the silver screen, a heartwarming tale that will take you on a wholesome journey,” she announced through her official Twitter handle.

Hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar, son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar and Punneth Rajkumar’s brother, is known for his encouragement and assistance of newbies. By supporting a fresh group of filmmakers, Niveditha is likewise following in the footsteps of her father. Following the traditions of her family, Niveditha Shivarajkumar is making her debut film under her own production company.

The upcoming film, produced by Niveditha, will have Vamsi Krishna at the helm, promising an exciting debut feature for the production house.

Krishna, while talking to Bangalore Mirror, expressed his happiness about the opportunity given to him by Shivarajkumar and Niveditha to not only direct the movie but also to play the lead. The actor began his career in film as Radhakrishna Reddy’s Mayabazar’s assistant director. With the anthology Pentagon (2023), he made his acting debut.

Niveditha has put her heart and labour into Sri Mutthu Cine Services, a production firm established to support emerging artists and innovative concepts. Under the same umbrella, she will now produce a movie after previously releasing three web series and a serial.

