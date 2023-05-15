Shreyas Talpade To Make His Kannada Debut With Radhika Kumaraswamy

After Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ventured into the South cinema industry and now Shreyas Talpade has also followed suit. The actor, who is known to give his voice for the Hindi dubbed versions of South films, will now be seen as the lead in the Kannada film titled Ajagratha. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a slew of pictures from the puja ceremony of the film. Shreyas will be sharing screen space with Radhika Kumaraswamy.

For the day, Shreyas donned a black-on-black outfit which he layered with a grey coat making him look more dashing. On the other hand, Radhika went with a black saree which she paired with a pink blouse. Shreyas also added pictures of himself along with the film’s crew from the puja ceremony.

“My first south feature. Apne mujhe South movie ke Hindi dub mein itna pyaar diya ab aap dekhenge mujhe in a kickass South movie hero avatar (You have given me immense love for the hindi dub of South films now you will watch me in kickass south film hero avatar)… New beginnings, Grateful always (sic),” the Golmaal Returns actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Shreyas has gained a lot of appreciation for his Hindi dubbing in Pushpa: The Rise for Allu Arjun. Ajagratha is touted to be a psychological crime thriller and is being directed by M Shashidhar.

Meanwhile, Shreyas also announced that he will be seen in The Game Of Girgit with Adah Sharma. It can be loosely related to the infamous Blue Whale Game which went extremely popular amongst the youngsters in 2018 and 2019. The film is being produced by Gnadhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd and directed by Vishal Pandya. In the film, the Iqbal actor will be seen as the game developer while Adah will be seen playing the role of a cop. He also has the sequel of the hit Marathi Film Poshter Boyz in the pipeline.