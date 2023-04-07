Sidhu Moosewala’s Third Posthumous Song ‘Mera Na’ Releases; Emotional Fans Say 'Legends Never Die'

The third posthumous release of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, titled “Mera Na", was unveiled on Friday and gained over one million views on YouTube within just 15 minutes. The song includes appearances by global celebrities like Grammy winner Burna Boy and Steel Banglez, and its launch has been highly anticipated ever since Moosewala’s parents met Nigerian musician Burna Boy during their UK visit in November of last year.

A group of assailants shot and fatally wounded the singer in Mansa, Punjab in May last year. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention. Since Moosewala’s murder, his parents have been leading a movement to seek justice for their son. The music video for his newest song prominently displays a flag with the message “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala". The lyrics of the song feature his distinctive style, in which he talks about himself and the continued popularity he enjoys even after his tragic death.

A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Both the song and its video serve as a fitting tribute to the late singer, who may have left us too soon but will never be forgotten. Sidhu Moosewala’s team shared his newest song “Mera Na" along with its music video on his official social media handle. Emotional fans flocked the comments section and panned down heartwarming notes, remembering the late singer. While one of the fans wrote “Live in our heart legend", another social media user shared, “Legends never die". Even Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa dropped a white heart and an infinity sign emoji in the comments section.

In 2017, Sidhu Moosewala forayed into the music industry with his first song “G Wagon", and rapidly rose to fame with a series of popular albums. He received love and admiration for his music, which featured hits such as “Legend", “So High", and “The Last Ride", among others.

