Sunil Kanranthoor's Cake Story Begins Shooting, Details Inside
Sunil Kanranthoor’s Cake Story Begins Shooting, Details Inside

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:41 IST

The shooting of Cake Story started at Pariyaram in Chalakudy district.

Cake Story stars Ashokan, Mallika Sukumaran and Johny Antony, among others.

Malayalam actor-director Sunil Kanranthoor has started shooting for his upcoming venture, titled Cake Story. The shooting began on May 11 at Pariyaram in Chalakudy district. Ashokan, Mallika Sukumaran, Veda Sunil, Major Ravi, Johny Antony, Arun Kumar, Neena Kurup, and Milica will star in The Cake Story. The title launch and pooja ceremony took place on March 27 this year, at the Link Heritage in Kochi.

Cake Story is produced by Chitraveda Reels. N.M. Badusha is the executive producer of Cake Story. The cinematography will be done by Pradeep Nair, while the editor is Riyaz K Badhar. Jibi Mala serves as the Chief Associate Director of Cake Story, while Nidheesh Iritty is the Associate Director. Harris Hamsa, Rahul KM and Shambhu Ratheeshan are the Assistant Directors. The Production Manager is Aslam Pullepadi.

The production control will be handled by Vinod Mangalath. Sajeesh Thamarassery is the Art Director, while Arun Manohar will be in charge of the costumes. Makeup will be done by Shiju and Vysakh.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the upcoming Malayalam movie Antony which is directed by Joshiy, will finish soon. Currently, the shoot is going on in Erattupetta. The cast and crew members donated a single day’s earnings to the families of the Tanur boat accident victims. The producers of this movie, Einstein Zac Paul and Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, donated Rs 11 lakh for the same on Wednesday, May 10.

    Recently, the film released its first look. The poster shows a silhouette of a girl against an image of a lion. This first impression garnered a lot of attention from fans.

    Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose and Nyla Usha, who were part of Joshiy’s 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose, will be reuniting with Antony. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also set to play a pivotal role in the movie. Life of Josutty and Paisa Paisa fame Rajesh Varma has written Antony’s screenplay.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 17:41 IST
