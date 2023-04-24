Suparna Shyam-Sanket Pathak Tie The Knot At This Simple Location; Read To Know

Marathi television actors Suparna Shyam and Sanket Pathak tied the nuptial knot on April 22 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. After the much-talked-about wedding of Hardik Joshi and Akshaya Kelkar, Suparna and Sanket’s union once again grabbed the eyeballs of the masses. Pictures and videos of the Duheri co-actors have been flooding the Internet ever since the duo exchanged their vows. Steering clear from the lavish and exuberant wedding venues, Suparna and Sanket earned multiple praises from their admirers for opting for a simplistic wedding venue in Pune’s Prati Shirdi, Shirgaon temple.

The pre-wedding festivities of Suparna and Sanket were held with much pomp and enthusiasm. Ceremonies leading up to the wedding including Grahamakh, Haldi, and Sangeet were conducted as well. The Marathi couple wed on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple decided to take the plunge.

Sanket and Suparna did not get married in a grand hall or banquet and even ditched the idea of opting for a destination wedding. In an interaction with a media portal, the couple shared that they did not feel the need for a big fat wedding at an opulent destination. Instead, they wished to marry at temple premises.

“We were looking for a temple for marriage. Finally, we found the Prati Shirdi Shirgaon temple for marriage. No one has ever got married in this temple. We are the first couple to get married in this temple,” revealed the newlyweds.

Suparna and Sanket’s star-studded wedding witnessed the arrival of numerous celebrities from the film fraternity. Actress Nivedita Saraf also marked her presence at the wedding. She dropped a bunch of pictures of the newlyweds on Instagram, wishing the couple a happy married life.

Sanket and Suparna have long provided people with entertainment through their projects. Suparna most recently performed a significant role in the Marathi drama Don’t Worry Ho Jayega and won praise for it. Sanket portrays a police officer in the Marathi television program Lagnachi Bedi. He portrays a man who marries a woman to grant his dying father’s request.

