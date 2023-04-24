Supriya Pilgaonkar Reveals How Her Husband Sachin Proposed To Her For Marriage

Film and television actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who has always been known for her charm and acting skills, recently revealed how her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar proposed to her on the sets of his first Marathi directorial. She revealed that it was her mother-in-law who suggested he propose to her and get married. Supriya shared that when Sachin was making his Marathi film Navri Mile Navryala, he was looking for the lead actress; and at that time, his mother saw Supriya performing in a programme, and she suggested he cast her as the heroine in the movie.

She revealed that Sachin wanted to make a film but was unable to find a suitable leading lady for the part. He had asked everyone around him to look for an actress who could fit the role of the lead actress. She added that during that time, she was performing on a small show on the Doordarshan channel. Sachin’s mother saw her on the show and asked him to cast her as the heroine. It was then that Sachin decided to take her on as the leading lady.

Supriya added that her mother-in-law and Sachin came to know her name from the show’s credits, and then he approached her for his Marathi film. She said that when Sachin’s mother got to know that she is from Goa, she suggested that they would be a good match. With this, she planted a seed in his mind.

After the shoot of the film, Sachin decided to propose to Supriya. She revealed that Sachin proposed to her after the shoot of the film was over. She further added that he had waited for the film to be completed because he feared that she would have abandoned the film if the proposal had been made earlier.

Supriya has been a part of several TV series and has made various Hindi and Marathi film appearances. She appeared in several projects including Tu Tu Main Main, Tu Tota Main Maina, Sasural Genda Phool, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, and Ishqbaaz. She and her husband also made an appearance as the winners of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 1. The couple has a daughter together named Shriya Pilgaonkar. She is also an actress and has worked in several films and web series.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here