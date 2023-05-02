TDM Director Bhaurao Karhade Is Not Happy As Film Gets Limited Screens

TDM director Bhaurao Karhade has raised concerns regarding his film not getting a proper screening in theatres. The movie was released on April 28, but even after requesting the theatre owners, the makers could not get screens. The cast of TDM has also expressed their disappointment.

In TDM, Prithviraj and Kalindi are seen in lead roles. Bhaurao Karhade also plays a key role along with Rushi Vilas Kale and Prabhakar Mathapati. TDM was released all over Maharashtra. But, very few shows were available. Reportedly, even with fewer screenings, the movie has impressed the audience.

The makers of TDM are quite angry for not getting screens and in response reached the theatre to directly interact with the audience. A video of the same has also surfaced on social media where they can be seen having conversations with viewers.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking on this occasion, the director of the movie shared his anguish and said that cinema is ending. Bhaurao Karhade added that he does not want to do any Marathi movies. But, he requested the audience to show support.

Bhaurao Karhade said that the authorities have passed the order that only one show should be available for screening. Calling the situation to be bad, Bhaurao Karhade said that people should come to the theatre to watch the movie. He continued that the TDM movie is getting a good response and that such few screenings are not good for Marathi cinema.

Speaking about the film, Bhaurao Karhade told The Times Of India, “After ‘Baban’, we are gearing up for the release of ‘TDM’. Due to the lockdown, there have been many developments in the overall entertainment sector in the cinema. But now the audience will not have to wait much longer. Your love and blessings are always on me.”

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here