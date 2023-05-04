Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Real Surname, Says, 'Many Think I'm South Indian'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi television industry. She gained a huge fan base after appearing in the supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6. Currently, the actress is making headlines with her recently released Marathi film School College Ani Life. Meanwhile, she has been busy with the promotional campaign for her film and during a media interaction, she revealed her real surname.

According to reports, School College Ani Life is Tejasswi Prakash’s second Marathi film, and it is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. On the occasion of the film promotion, Tejasswi and Rohit were seen giving interviews at various places and revealing various things related to their private lives. Tejasswi also disclosed her surname for the first time in public. The actress said, “I want to share my name, many people think I’m South Indian. However, this is not the case. My father’s name is Prakash, and I am a Maharashtrian. My surname is Wayangankar." Rohit Shetty was also surprised to hear this.

Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut in 2012 with Life OK’s thriller 2612 in which she played the role of Rashmi Bhargava. But she gained recognition after appearing in Colours TV’s soap opera Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki opposite Jay Soni. Later, she appeared in various series like Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Karn Sangini, to name a few. Apart from this, she also appeared in the stunt-based television series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and in Bigg Boss Season 15 and emerged as the winner.

Tejasswi made her film debut in 2022 with the suspense romantic drama Mann Kasturi Re which was directed by Sanket Mane and bankrolled jointly by Mumbai Movie Studios, Imens Dimension Entertainment and Arts Production.

Talking about Tejasswi’s recent film, School College Ani Life, also features Karan Parab in the lead. According to reports, the plot of the film revolves around a youngster who navigates the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. The movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and was released on April 14.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here