Title, First Look Poster Of Kannada Actress Sangeetha Bhatt’s Comeback Film Klaantha Released

Kannada actress Sangeetha Bhatt was one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry until she decided to quit the world of glam and glitz owing to some harrowing experiences. In 2018, Sangeetha penned a three-page post on Facebook, spilling the beans on how she faced sexual harassment, and explicit gestures during the initial days of her film career. The 30-year-old also narrated in detail some specific incidents, which left a negative impact on her, forcing the diva to say goodbye to the Kannada film industry. Now, after almost a 5-year-long sabbatical, Sangeetha has mustered up her courage to make a comeback into the film world, with her upcoming film Klaantha.

On April 25, Sangeetha dropped the title and first-look poster of her new film Klaantha on Instagram, starring M Vignesh as the male lead actor. “Sharing with you all the first look posters and announcing the title of the film that I am part of… Need all your support and love KLAANTHA - a mysterious journey. Sangeetha Bhat and M Vignesh as the protagonists,” read her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangeetha Bhat Sudarshan (@sangeetha_bhat)

The grimy poster revealed Sangeetha exuding an intense expression through her eyes as if she is watching something with keen interest, through a narrow opening. M Vignesh appears to sport a rugged avatar, seemingly ready to pack some punches, the fury in his eyes quite unmissable. Upon closer inspection, you will also find fire and fire embers embedded within the poster, indicating an edge-of-the-seat actioner. Along with the title of the movie which is Klaantha, the tagline, which reads - a mysterious journey adds more intrigue to the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangeetha Bhat Sudarshan (@sangeetha_bhat)

Helmed by Vaibhav Prashanth, Klaantha will house some power-packed action sequences, specially supervised by a stunt choreographer. Along with M Vignesh, Sangeetha will also be seen punching and kicking the villains in the film. According to reports, Klaantha revolves around how lying to parents can take children, especially teenagers and young adults, down the wrong path.

Sourced further claims that a majority of Klaantha’s shooting has been wrapped up. The film team is currently busy with the pre-production works of the Sangeetha-starrer. Shobharaj, Veena Sangeet, and Praveen Jain have also been roped in to play titular roles. Klaantha’s release date is yet to be announced.

